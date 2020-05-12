President Trump Backs Elon Musk’s Push to Reopen Tesla Plant in Defiance of Lockdown
President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded that California allow Tesla CEO Elon Musk to reopen the company’s Fremont plant in defiance of a county stay-at-home order aimed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. “California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!” the president tweeted. Musk announced on Monday that the company was “restarting production” at its Alameda County plant and dared authorities to arrest him over the move. “I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” the CEO tweeted. While Gov. Gavin Newsom issued guidance last week that allowed some factories like Tesla to reopen on May 8, Alameda County directed the plant to stay closed. Musk was reportedly in negotiation with local officials about reopening on May 18, but the deal fell through after he threatened to move operations outside of California and sued the county over the order.