Prime Minister Liz Truss Urges Britons to Help King Charles III ‘Bear’ His ‘Awesome Responsibility’
‘GOD SAVE THE KING’
In a speech Thursday afternoon, newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss led the world in its grief, commemorating the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II. “It is an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,” Truss said, calling the 96-year-old sovereign a personal inspiration to her and many Britons, adding that her “devotion to duty” was an “example to us all.” Truss, who was formally appointed just two days prior by the queen at her Balmoral Estate, declared Britain’s continued steadfast loyalty to the new monarch, Elizabeth’s son King Charles III, urging Britons to “help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all.” “Today, the crown passes as it has done for more than a thousand years,” Truss said. “With the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished by saying the words: God Save the King.”