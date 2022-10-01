Instagram, Internet Content Contributed to British Teen’s Death, Coroner Rules

Following legal proceedings, a British coroner has ruled that “the negative effects of online content” contributed to 14-year-old Molly Russell’s suicide. According to the coroner, the internet “affected her mental health in a negative way and contributed to her death in a more than minimal way” based on evidence that the girl viewed content that referenced or depicted self-harm, suicide, and other depressive themes. The ruling prompted a rare statement from Prince William, who commended the family on their bravery and said that no parent should have to endure what the Russell family has been through. “Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought,” he wrote. Social media companies face no ramifications from the decision, but other lawsuits are underway against platforms that plaintiffs say contributed to their children’s suicides.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.