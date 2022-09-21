CHEAT SHEET
    Princess Diana’s Custom Car Fetched $823,000 at Auction

    FORD ESCORT

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Ford Escort

    Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

    In life, practically everything Princess Diana touched turned to gold, and this has also proven to be true in death: The princess’s 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1, which the monarch was frequently photographed driving with a young Prince William in the backseat, earned $823,000 at a recent auction, Artnet reports. The car is reportedly the only black version ever manufactured, as that particular model only came in all-white. Diana’s personal effects generally do well at auction: In 2019, the dress Diana wore for her iconic White House dance with John Travolta sold for £264,000 to the Historic Royal Palaces charity.

    Read it at Artnet