Prosecutor Reveals Creepy Details on Idaho Suspect’s Final Moments of Freedom
DISTURBING
A Pennsylvania prosecutor has revealed what cops saw when they burst into alleged Idaho quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger’s family home at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 30: Kohberger in the kitchen, wearing latex gloves and separating his personal trash into Ziploc baggies. Michael Mancuso, an assistant district attorney in Monroe County, revealed the creepy details to BRC13, insinuating that Kohberger—a former PhD criminology student—was concealing his trash because he knew it contained DNA that could tie him to the slayings of college students Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Mancuso said authorities had repeatedly checked the trash at Kohberger’s home but only found DNA samples from family members. Mancuso suggested Kohberger’s elaborate efforts to conceal his DNA is what allowed him to evade investigators so long. “It could very explain some of the other aspects of the case from Idaho, some of the lengths that a person would go to to avoid having their DNA left behind,” he said.