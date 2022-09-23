Protester Accidentally Sets Himself Ablaze on Tennis Court at Laver Cup
MESSAGE UP IN SMOKE
On Friday, the first day of the Laver Cup in London, a protester sat down in the middle of the tennis court and seemingly accidentally lit himself ablaze while thousands looked on. The entire scene was caught on camera by shocked onlookers. The man’s identity is unknown, though some outlets, including the Sun, said he was wearing a shirt that read “End UK Private Jets.” The man lit a fire on the court and then sat beside it during the opening session match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman. But as the flame grabbed on to his arm, he panicked, and attempted to brush it off in front of a packed O2 Stadium, before security promptly arrived to put the fire out. Guards carried him off the court. Roger Federer will play his last match later Friday before retiring.