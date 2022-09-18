CHEAT SHEET
‘Total Blackout’ in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona Looms
Puerto Ricans suffered a “total blackout” on Sunday, as Hurricane Fiona gained strength and brought significant risks of mudslides and flooding on the archipelago. “Puerto Rico is 100% without power due to a transmission grid failure from Hurricane Fiona,” the website PowerOutage.us said, as CNN previously reported. Soon after, the website updated the status to note that officials were trying to “reenergize parts of the grid.” Puerto Rico's governor, Pedro Pierluisi, echoed that message on Twitter. As of Sunday, Fiona was not expected to be as serious as Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the islands in 2017.