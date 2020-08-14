QAnon-Loving Trump Sycophant Bill Mitchell Gets Permanently Booted From Twitter
BUH-BYE!
Bill Mitchell, Trump sycophant and prominent supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, was permanently suspended from Twitter late Friday for previously trying to evade bans. Described by BuzzFeed in 2016 as an “exceedingly average middle-aged man” who found Twitter stardom with his relentless and desperate defenses of Trump online, had more than half a million followers and was frequently retweeted by President Trump. He spread the discredited theory that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump’s phones during the 2016 campaign and has been outspoken in his support of QAnon, which believes that Trump is secretly working to arrest a cabal of Democratic and elite pedophiles. Mitchell hosts a podcast but, until his ban, was most active on Twitter and would often send several hundred tweets a day.