Queen’s Grave at Windsor Castle Opens to Visitors Next Week
FORM AN ORDERLY QUEUE
Members of the public will be able to visit the grave of Queen Elizabeth II starting next week, when the small chapel in which she is interred at Windsor Castle will open to paying visitors as part of a wider re-opening of royal residences. The castle, which has been hotly tipped as a future home of William and Kate, will re-open on Thursday, Sept. 29, identified as an “official residence of His Majesty the King.” The queen’s body was filmed descending into the royal vault underneath St George’s Chapel Monday. Although this is the final resting place of many kings and queens, Queen Elizabeth tarried here only briefly. At 7:30 that evening, her lead-lined, oak coffin and her late husband’s coffin were taken from the crypt and were interred together under the floor of the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which the queen built in memory of her father, and where he, her mother and the ashes of her sister Margaret, who was cremated, all lie.