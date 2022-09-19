Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Muick and Sandy Bid Their Beloved Owner a Final Farewell
CLOSE COMPANIONS
Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral Monday morning was a grand, international event, but the committal of her remains to the royal vault in Windsor was due to be a smaller, more family-focused affair, so it seems only appropriate that two of her beloved dogs were on hand to welcome her to her final resting place. The two corgis, Muick (pronounced Mick) and Sandy, were seen waiting for the arrival of Her Majesty in the grand quadrangle within Windsor Castle ahead of the ceremony. The queen was given the dogs by her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The dogs will now live with Andrew and Sarah at Royal Lodge. The queen’s beloved fell pony, Emma, on which she was often seen riding in Windsor Great Park, was also brought into the castle for the queen’s arrival there.