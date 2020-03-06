CHEAT SHEET
    Jets Star Quinnen Williams Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Board Flight With a Gun

    HAND LUGGAGE

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    USA TODAY Sports

    Quinnen Williams, defensive lineman for the New York Jets, was arrested Thursday night when he allegedly tried to board a flight with a gun. The New York Times reports that Williams was taken into custody at La Guardia airport around 9:15 p.m. after he was found to have a Glock 19 pistol. It’s not clear if the gun was loaded. The authorities said that the 22-year-old had a permit for the weapon in Alabama. Neither Williams nor the Jets have commented on the arrest. Williams is the highest-drafted defensive player in Jets history, but ESPN witheringly reports that his rookie season was “somewhat disappointing” with only 28 total tackles.

