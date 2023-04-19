Quiz Question About Gender Sparks Uproar in Idaho Schools

CHEAT SHEET
A question about gender on a high-school psychology course quiz led to 150 people, some with signs, attending an Idaho school board meeting this week. The Idaho Statesman reports most opposed the inclusion of gender identity in the Nampa High School class, which uses a curriculum approved by the American Psychological Association. Among the controversial questions was one that asked how many genders there are with the answer being “a currently indeterminate amount.” There were some speakers who cautioned against banning the material. “Rejecting these topics serves only one purpose: to prevent open discussion and isolate our kids from different viewpoints,” Jaci Johnson said.