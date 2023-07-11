Rachel Maddow Says Sweden Kicked Putin’s ‘Little Dictatorial Pants’
TOLD YOU SO
With Sweden poised to join NATO after Turkish President Recep Tayyip on Monday relented on his objections to its entry in the alliance, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow called the turn of events a “huge win” for President Joe Biden and a “humiliating kick in the tiny little dictatorial pants” of Russian President Vladmir Putin. Sweden would become the 32nd country in NATO, Maddow noted, following the admission in April of Finland. Like its neighbor, Finland petitioned to join the multilateral organization after Russia invaded Ukraine, with Tayyip initially opposing its membership as well. “This is definitely one of those, you know, ‘they said it couldn’t be done’ situations,” Maddow said gleefully. “It has been done. It’s going to happen.” The announcement, which is part of a deal involving counterterrorism measures and Turkey’s European Union application, was made in Lithuania by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the day before the alliance holds its annual summit.