Racist Flyers Posted in Georgia City Reeling From Mass Shooting
DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR
Thousands of racist posters were spread around Hampton, Georgia, this weekend, adding additional stress as the small town continues to reel from a mass shooting that killed four this month. Alex Cohilas, the city manager of the Atlanta exurb, told 11 Alive there’d been more than 227 reports called in about the posters. The types of flyers varied, with one saying “white only” in large print between the phrases “defend your race” and “love your people.” Another showed photos of last week’s shooting victims with text that suggested their killings were motivated by race. The suspected shooter, 40-year-old Andre Longmore, was killed by police in a shootout on July 16. Cops said Longmore, who is Black, gunned down Scott Leavitt, 67; Shirley Leavitt, 66; Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers, 66. The four victims were white, but cops did not say the attack was motivated by race. In a statement, the city said it is “disgusted” by the flyers.