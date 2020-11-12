Dallas Rapper Gunned Down in Broad Daylight on Busy Highway
BRAZEN
An up-and-coming Dallas rapper was chased and gunned down on a busy highway on Wednesday morning. Melvin Noble, who goes by the name Mo3, was approached on I-35E by another driver who was carrying a gun just before noon, police said. Noble got out of his car and ran when the suspect approached, but the gunman fired several shots and struck the rapper multiple times. Noble was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. A bystander was also struck by gunfire but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. “You think of the location and all the people who could be standing around or the other innocent people who could have been seriously injured,” Dallas police spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell said during an online news conference Wednesday. “I don’t know a better word to describe it other than ‘brazen.’ I mean, in broad daylight [with] several cars around.” Police say they do not yet know if the shooting was targeted, and a manhunt is still underway for the suspect.