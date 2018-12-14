Reformation's Up to 40% Off Sale Is Happening Right Now
Sustainable and fashion-forward is the name of Reformation's game. The L.A.-based brand is known for their simple, '90s-inspired silhouettes and breezy fabric. Right now, you can plan a whole summer wardrobe around their huge, up to 40% off sale. Linen structured dresses, skirts with thigh-high slits, tops that are begging to be tucked into high-waisted pants (which you can also get on sale). There are even some really gorgeous pajama sets that honestly, you could wear out in public and people would just think you were really chic. And even better, there's free US shipping so what you see is what you get.
