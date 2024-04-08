Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) faced boos and cries of “Shame!’ on Sunday when he advocated for both the release of hostages held by Hamas and humanitarian aid for war-ravaged Gaza, The New York Times reported. The reception for the Jewish Democratic lawmaker’s comments at the event sponsored by 150 organizations underscores the deep divide in the Jewish community over Israel’s military actions against Gaza. “As we remember the heinous crimes committed by Hamas, we must continue to press for lifesaving humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people, too,” Nadler said at the Manhattan rally to applause and booing. “We must do more, because we are better than Hamas. We must do more to bring food and assistance to those who are suffering.” Shany Granot-Lubaton, an organizer with Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which was a co-sponsor of the rally, told the Times: “The minority who interfered with Nadler’s speech does not represent the Hostages Families Forum, nor the families themselves.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10