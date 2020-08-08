Reporter Challenges Trump on Lie About Vets Choice, and He Ends the Press Conference Instead of Answering
DODGING QUESTIONS
Speaking at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, at his second press conference in two days Saturday, President Donald Trump abruptly ended a briefing when a CBS reporter challenged him on a lie he has repeated multiple times. Trump called on White House Correspondent Paula Reid, and she asked, “Why do you keep saying you passed Veterans Choice?” Trump attempted to move on to another reporter, but Reid continued speaking. “It was passed in 2014. But it was a false statement, sir.” Trump said earlier in the press conference that he had passed the Veterans Choice Act, which makes it possible for veterans to use their government health benefits at providers other than Veterans Administration hospitals. In reality, it was passed in 2014 under President Barack Obama. After Trump refused to answer the question multiple times, he cut off the briefing to the cheers of his supporters. Reid retweeted video of the exchange in its aftermath.