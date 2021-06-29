Most Residents of Surfside Condo’s Sister Building Say They’re Not Leaving
HERE TO STAY
Residents of Champlain Towers North were given the opportunity to evacuated after the partial collapse of their sister building on Thursday but most are staying, according to the Associated Press. The buildings were erected a year apart by the same company with the same materials and similar designs. Most residents of the north complex, while worried, said they’re confident that their building has better maintenance. The collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside has prompted inspections in other high-rise buildings throughout south Florida. After an inspection, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said nothing was found that would indicate that the north tower is in danger of collapsing. Philip and Nora Zyne, who live on the fifth floor, told the AP that few people have left. “It’s not a mass exodus by any means. I’d say maybe a quarter of the building has left,” he said.
Burkett said a deep-dive inspection of the north building will happen Tuesday by an engineering firm hired by residents. Because of the good results from prior inspections, he didn’t see a reason to order an evacuation.