RFK Jr. Says Woody Harrelson Likely Unaware of Selfie Controversy
‘OFF THE GRID’
Woody Harrelson probably doesn’t even know the stir he caused by appearing in a selfie with Cheryl Hines sporting a “Kennedy 2024” baseball cap—at least according to his friend, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The 2024 GOP presidential contender told Fox News Digital on Saturday that he had tried to contact Harrelson but, “One thing is he doesn’t like cell phones. It’s conceivable that he does not know about all of the controversy. He doesn’t watch TV. He doesn’t have his cell phone and he’s kind of off the grid.” Kennedy has been an outspoken skeptic of the COVID-19 and other vaccines, causing Harrelson’s apparent endorsement to garner some controversy. It isn’t entirely surprising, though. Harrelson, too, voiced some anti-vax sentiments during his infamous Saturday Night Live monologue earlier this year.