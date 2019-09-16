CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead in Manhattan
Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of The Cars, was found dead in a New York apartment on Sunday, an NYPD official told The Daily Beast. He was 75. Police received a call for an unresponsive male in a townhouse on East 19th Street from a woman who told police she is Ocasek’s wife. Ocasek separated from his wife of 28 years, model Paulina Porizkova, in May 2018. Responding medics pronounced Ocasek dead at the scene shortly after 4 p.m., the official said. An official cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner, but Ocasek appeared to have died from natural causes, the official said. Ocasek and The Cars were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The band had 13 Top 40 singles, including “Just What I Needed” and “My Best Friend’s Girl,” before breaking up in the late 1980s.