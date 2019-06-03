Authorities Seize Ex-Gov. Rick Snyder’s Phone in Flint Water Investigation: Report

Authorities have seized state-owned phones of Michigan’s former Gov. Rick Snyder as part of the investigation into the Flint water crisis. Search warrants allowed for the seizure of Snyder and 65 other current or former officials’ phones, The Associated Press reports. One of the warrants lists all content from Snyder’s cellphone, iPad, and computer hard drive. Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy confirmed they executed the search warrants in relation to the criminal investigation of Flint’s lead-contaminated water and an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. Snyder’s office allegedly reversed a decision by an emergency manager who had rejected using Flint’s river water in order to cut costs.

The warrants seek data from the devices of individuals who have been charged in the probe, but also uncharged officials such as Snyder. The warrants came after Hammoud reported earlier this year that boxes of records were discovered in the basement of a state building, including phone extractions, and a “trove” of other materials on hard drives that allegedly were not turned over in response to subpoenas.