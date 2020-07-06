Comedian Rickey Smiley’s Youngest Daughter Shot Three Times in Houston

Read it at Heavy.com
Comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley’s 19-year-old daughter Aaryn Smiley was shot three times on Sunday evening while getting food at Whataburger in Houston, Texas. Rickey Smiley said on his radio show Monday morning that his daughter was in surgery on Monday. Aaryn Smiley, the youngest of five children and a student at Baylor University, was caught between two people firing at each other while waiting at a red light and was hit twice. Rickey Smiley posted a video on YouTube Monday titled “Thank God for Protecting My Daughter” explaining the incident and expressing his frustration about gun violence.