Ricky Martin Suing ‘Maladjusted’ Nephew for $20M Over Incest Claims
FACE THE MUSIC
Ricky Martin filed a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew over claims they’d had an incestuous relationship. In the Puerto Rican singer’s suit—filed in San Juan on Wednesday—Martin called 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez a “maladjusted person.” Martin added that he’d been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked, and extorted,” adding that Sanchez was trying to “assassinate” his reputation and had caused his family to feel “unsafe.” The “Livin’ la Vida Loca” hitmaker also said his nephew’s “false allegations” had led to him losing several multimillion-dollar deals, and he accused Sanchez of posting his real cellphone number on Instagram. Sanchez also inundated Martin with messages on the platform, the filing claims, threatening to “assassinate his reputation and integrity” unless Martin paid him.