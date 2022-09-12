Say Goodbye to Your Barista Thanks to These Organic Vegan Lattes You Can Buy on Amazon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Oat milk lattes are having a moment. And rightly so: the creamy, smooth, non-dairy goodness is a perfect counter to the kick-butt strength of brewed coffee. I could drink them every day, but who has time and money? Well, now I do ever since I started stocking up on them by the 12-pack. Enter, RISE Brewing Co. Oat Milk Lattes and Mochas.

Cold brew is less acidic than regular espresso, my morning caffeine kick of choice. So, it’s no wonder they go down smoothly and are preferred by people with sensitive stomachs. Plus, nitro-cold brew is actually infused with nitrogen to produce a creamy quality, similar to stout beer.

RISE Nitro Cold Brew Oat Milk Canned Lattes Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping Shop at Thrive Market $

I love that RISE’s canned lattes are shelf stable, so I can store them or stash one in a bag, until ready to pop in the fridge or pour over ice. I prefer my mochas not too sweet, and these have the perfect balance of flavor—yet only eight grams of sugar per can.

RISE Brewing Co.’s lattes are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, so they will fit a wide range of dietary lifestyles. In addition to mocha, they also offer plain, vanilla, and a fun London Fog-Earl Grey flavor. You can also grab them by the six-pack of 32 ounce to always have some in the fridge. Skip the barista line and enjoy a latte without leaving home!

