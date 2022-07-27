CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alleged Highland Park Parade Gunman Indicted on 117 Counts
CONSEQUENCES
Read it at WGN
The alleged gunman who killed seven people and injured dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, was indicted on 117 charges Wednesday, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. They include 21 first-degree murder charges, three for each person who died in the shooting. Robert Crimo III, who is 21, was also charged with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each person who was grazed by a bullet or shrapnel. Crimo’s next court appearance will be Wednesday, Aug. 3.