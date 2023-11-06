Father of Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty
‘VIOLENT IDEATIONS’
The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect pleaded guilty Monday to seven reckless conduct misdemeanor charges after he sponsored a firearm identification card for his son, who is accused of killing seven people and wounding 31 more at the 2022 Fourth of July Parade in Illinois. Robert Crimo Jr. will spend 60 days in jail, serve two years of probation, and complete 100 days of public service, The Washington Post reported. He was also ordered to hand over all weapons under his possession and his firearm owner ID cards. Prosecutors said Crimo Jr. was aware of his son Robert Crimo’s “violent ideations” years before the shooting—including an April 2019 suicide attempt and a family member’s report that he threatened to “kill everyone”—but still allowed him to obtain a firearm. According to ABC7 Chicago, Monday’s plea could set a future precedent for filing charges against the parents of accused mass shooters.