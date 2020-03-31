Man Lied About COVID-19 Symptoms to Visit Wife in Maternity Ward
A New York man who was exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus lied about his condition to sneak into the maternity ward to join his wife, who was about to give birth, Rochester’s Democrat & Chronicle reported. His wife subsequently developed flu-like symptoms. UR Medicine in Rochester, New York implemented a policy two weeks ago that prohibited most visitors in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the hospital. Visitors were trusted to say whether they had been exposed to the virus or if they were exhibiting symptoms, however a spokesman for UR Medicine said that policy has now changed after the incident. “It was purely an honor system before,” said Chip Partner. “Now we’re adding the temperature check.” The man, who has not been identified, admitted to hiding his condition after his wife began showing symptoms of the virus shortly after she gave birth to their child.