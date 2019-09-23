CHEAT SHEET
Rockets Hit Near U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Green Zone
Two rockets landed about a half-mile from the United States’ Iraq Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Monday amid rising tensions between the U.S. and its allies and Iran. The explosions, which caused no casualties, according to officials, are the second instance of similar attacks on the Green Zone since May, when another rocket landed near the U.S. Embassy compound. The attacks have largely been blamed on Iranian-backed militias, some of whom are hostile towards U.S. troops stationed in Iraq. The explosions come amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, capped by recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure that the U.S. has blamed on Iran. Iran has denied any involvement in the Saudi drone attack. With tensions rising, observers are concerned that Iraq’s capital city could once again become a hot spot for attacks. Amid those concerns, and directly after an alleged threat from Iran, the U.S. ordered nonessential staff to leave all diplomatic posts in Iraq earlier this year.