Roger Waters Blames ‘Israeli Lobby’ for Canceled Hotel Rooms
WISH YOU WEREN’T HERE
Roger Waters has been unable to make reservations at hotels in Argentina and Uruguay over long-standing allegations of antisemitism made against him, according to a report. The Pink Floyd singer said he’s had accommodation problems during his “This is Not a Drill” tour in South America, with multiple hotels in Buenos Aires canceling his reservations and one in Montevideo declining to host him without explanation, Waters told Argentina’s Pagina 12 newspaper. “I had a dinner date on the 16th with José Mujica, the former president of Uruguay, who is a friend of mine,” Waters said. “And I can’t go (…) because the Israeli lobby and whatever they call themselves have canceled me.” According to the newspaper, the president of the Central Israelite Committee of Uruguay emailed a hotel in Montevideo set to host Waters accusing the musician of using his “fame as an artist to lie and spew his hatred towards Israel and all Jews.”