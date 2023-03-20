DeSantis Finally Slams Manhattan DA—Then Shades Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a jab at Donald Trump over the former president’s looming indictment on Monday morning while taking questions from reporters. After a weekend of silence on the potential charges, DeSantis began by dumping on Alvin Bragg, calling him a “Soros-funded prosecutor.” But he then took a not-so-subtle dig at the former president. “I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over an alleged affair. I can’t speak to that,” he said. Almost immediately after DeSantis’ remarks, Trump allies ripped into the potential Trump 2024 rival. “Are you kidding me? SAY HIS NAME! What a total fraud he is. He takes a dig at President Trump who is being falsely accused and can’t even say his name,” Trump aide Liz Harrington wrote. “It proves DeSantis is totally fine with a third world nation arresting their number one political opposition. Not MAGA!” Trump-aligned consultant Alex Bruesewitz took it one step further, calling DeSantis a “coward.” The comments from DeSantis follow a weekend long pressure-campaign from Trumpworld, as The Daily Beast reported, over the Florida governor not quickly defending Trump.