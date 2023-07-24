Ron DeSantis’ Private Jet Obsession Is Costing Him Big Time: Report
MATERIAL GUY
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is tightening his campaign belt and making some deep cuts after spending lavishly on private jets and luxury locations for donor events during the first several months of his official 2020 campaign, The New York Times reported Sunday. He’s already spent nearly 40 percent of the funds he raised during a blockbuster first six weeks, according to the newspaper—despite the fact that he still has yet to buy a single television advertisement. DeSantis campaign officials declined to comment “on specific questions about its spending,” including the candidate’s travel, according to The Times, however communications director Andrew Romeo said in a statement that DeSantis was “ready to prove the doubters wrong again and our campaign is prepared to execute on his vision for the Great American Comeback.”