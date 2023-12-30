CHEAT SHEET
Rudy Giuliani Says He Regrets Not Getting Pension
Even former mayor Rudy Giuliani admits he should’ve saved for retirement. Giuliani, who landed himself in hot water after facing legal bills for his $148 million civil court ruling, failed to apply for post-office benefits and had to forego the pension. Asked why he didn’t take the money, he said “Giving back to the city I love. Although I would like to take it now,” adding, “I don’t know how to go about it.” With the pension, Giuliani could have collected $442,000 in the last 17 years. He also isn’t getting a pension for his six years as the U.S. attorney for Manhattan or other government work.