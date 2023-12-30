CHEAT SHEET
    Rudy Giuliani Says He Regrets Not Getting Pension

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Giuliani leaving the courthouse in his defamation trial.

    Andrew Thomas / Getty Images

    Even former mayor Rudy Giuliani admits he should’ve saved for retirement. Giuliani, who landed himself in hot water after facing legal bills for his $148 million civil court ruling, failed to apply for post-office benefits and had to forego the pension. Asked why he didn’t take the money, he said “Giving back to the city I love. Although I would like to take it now,” adding, “I don’t know how to go about it.” With the pension, Giuliani could have collected $442,000 in the last 17 years. He also isn’t getting a pension for his six years as the U.S. attorney for Manhattan or other government work.

