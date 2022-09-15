Support Your Football Team With The Rumpl NFL OG Puffy Blanket

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Football season is officially back and even for a pitiful Eagles fan like myself, hope is in the air. At the same time, fall weather is finally making a comeback with temperatures dropping as fast as the Eagles’ chance at winning the Super Bowl. Luckily, even in the coldest of climates, Rumpl’s line of OG Puffy Blankets is ready to keep you warm and cozy. Rumpl has partnered with the NFL to create a line of officially licensed NFL OG Puffy Blankets. So, no matter your favorite team or no matter how cold it is outside, you’ll be able to rep them proudly even completely bundled up.

Whether you root for the Giants, Patriots, Rams, Jets, or even the dreaded Cowboys, you can stay toasty and warm on game day. Like all the OG Puffy Blankets, Rumpl designed the blankets to be both super insulating and extremely portable. The blankets can be rolled up and stored easily in a backpack or bag, so you can take them to a tailgating event IRL or just use them on your sofa. Plus, the blankets are made out of post-consumer recycled bottles in an effort to focus on sustainability. So, before it starts getting too cold to tailgate outside of the stadium, make sure to check out the Rumpl NFL OG Puffy Blankets.

OG Puffy Blanket Los Angeles Rams Buy at Rumpl $ 129

OG Puffy Blanket New York Giants Buy at Rumpl $ 129

OG Puffy Blanket New England Patriots Buy at Rumpl $ 129

