Rupert Murdoch’s Granddaughter: ‘My Mom is Very Shiv’
SINCEREST FORM OF FLATTERY?
Rupert Murdoch’s granddaughter Charlotte Freud has seen Succession and gives it a thumbs-up on historical accuracy. In an interview with The Daily Mail, the 23-year-old revealed she was a fan of the show and saw a lot of similarities between the cutthroat fictional heiress Shiv Roy and her own mother, Elisabeth, a TV executive who is the daughter of the media mogul. “I think my mum is very Shiv, which she disagrees with,” Freud said. “It’s totally accurate that it’s based on my family,” she added, before apparently exempting herself from that luxe life. “I fucking wish I’d had the Succession life,” she said. “When I watch it, I say to my mum, ‘Where’s my helicopter?’ It was the Tube for me.” Murdoch himself arrived via helicopter to her lavish 2022 wedding in the Cotswolds, England, and Freud didn’t miss the opportunity to throw some shade at him. “I've probably spent more time with Logan Roy than I have with my actual grandfather,” she quipped. “I see him at Christmas. We don’t hang out.”