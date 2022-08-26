Russia Burning Off Sanctioned Gas Willy-Nilly as European Energy Prices Soar
IN YOUR FACE
As energy prices continue to skyrocket after sanctions on Russian exports, Vladimir Putin seems to be taunting his former clients by burning off around 4.34 million cubic meters of natural gas each day. An estimated $10 million of natural gas is being burned off daily at a plant near Russia’s border with Finland, the BBC reports. Scientists say the carbon dioxide and soot from the extraordinary fires could exacerbate the melting of Arctic ice. Experts say the reason Russia is burning off the gas is likely multi-faceted and tied to sanctions. “This kind of long-term flaring may mean that they are missing some equipment,” Esa Vakkilainen, an energy engineering professor from Finland's LUT University, told the BBC. “So, because of the trade embargo with Russia, they are not able to make the high-quality valves needed in oil and gas processing. So maybe there are some valves broken and they can’t get them replaced.” The burning off of natural gas has also caused concern as energy prices continue to rise with customers in the U.K. expected to see an 80 percent rise in energy costs to $3,000 to $4,000 this winter. Elsewhere in Europe, some businesses are posting their energy bills in stores to explain a rise in prices.