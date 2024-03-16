RBG’s Family Furious That Her Award Went to Musk, Murdoch, Milken

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family is mortified that an award established in her name—and conceived of as a honor for empathetic women—has been given to Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch, and ex-con financier Michael Milken. The late Supreme Court justice’s daughter said the decision by the Opperman Foundation was an “affront” to her mother’s memory, The New York Times reported. “The justice’s family wish to make clear that they do not support using their mother’s name to celebrate this year’s slate of awardees, and that the justice’s family has no affiliation with and does not endorse these awards,” Jane Ginsburg said. Trevor Morrison, who once clerked for Ginsburg, wrote a letter in protest, saying that given her “commitment to careful, rigorous analysis and to fair-minded engagement with people of opposing views... it is difficult to see how the decision to bestow the R.B.G. Award on this year’s slate reflects any appreciation for—or even awareness of—these dimensions of the justice’s legacy.” The foundation declined to comment on the family’s disgust but said it was seeking gender equity in the recipient pool, which also includes Martha Stewart and Sylvester Stallone.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10