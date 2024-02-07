Ryan Gosling ‘Open’ to Performing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at Oscars
KENERGY
In a new interview with Variety, Barbie Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling recounted his path to becoming the boyfriend of the most famous doll in America, and talked about whether he’ll perform his nominated show tune, “I’m Just Ken,” at the ceremony. “I still have not been asked,” Gosling says. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.” Director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie told Variety they’re encouraging Gosling to take the leap. “We’re poking Ryan whenever we can: ‘Do it. Come on. It’ll be fun,’’’ Robbie said. Gosling also addressed Gerwig and Robbie’s Oscar snubs: “I think if I say any more about it, I’m going to basically put on a mink and start challenging people to a beach-off on Malibu Beach.”