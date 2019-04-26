Looking for an alternative to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that isn’t the rally President Donald Trump will be hosting at the same time? Samantha Bee has you covered. After her inaugural Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017, she vowed never to host such an event again—but then, the president shut down the government, said there were “very fine” people on both sides, and treated a champion football team to a spread of “great American food.” And to hold him accountable, the White House Correspondents’ Association hired a historian to host their annual dinner, breaking the more than thirty-year-old tradition of hiring a comedian for the gig.

So, Samantha Bee and her team decided to head back to D.C. to give the President the roast he deserves. This time she’s including special guests, surprise performances, and technological advances to dazzle and terrify us all into a rallying around all parts of the First Amendment. Tune in to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s second Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Saturday, April 27, 10 PM ET/PT on TBS.