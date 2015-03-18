San Francisco Cops Texted: ‘Savages’

An exchange of racist and homophobic text messages between San Francisco police officers has prompted prosecutors to review about 1,000 criminal convictions for potential bias, officials said Tuesday. The texts came to light at the bail hearing for Ian Furminger, a former San Francisco police officer who was sentenced to 41 months in prison on corruption charges. The texts were sent between 2011 and 2012 and allegedly link four other officers to the investigation. Officers reportedly called minorities “savages,” used an epithet for homosexuals, used the N-word to refer to blacks, and described spaying both like animals. San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon said he is conducting a review into every prosecution over the past decade in which the accused officers were involved.
