    Sanders Pitches Warren and Supporters For Their Endorsement

    Emma Tucker

    Justin Sullivan/Getty

    Vying for the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday appealed to her supporters, asserting that his proposals most closely match with those of the senator, who ended her campaign on Thursday. Sanders is aiming to disrupt former Vice President Joe Biden’s surge in the delegate count, which has put Biden in the lead for the Democratic nomination since Super Tuesday, the Guardian reported. “We would love to have Senator Warren’s support, we would love to have the millions of people who supported Senator Warren,” Sanders told CNN’s State of the Union. “Senator Warren talked about a wealth tax, something I think is enormously important. We also have a wealth tax, nuanced different from hers but the same principle at a time of massive income and wealth inequality,” adding, “We’ve reached out, we’re looking and asking for the support of Senator Warren’s supporters, and hope they come on board.”

    During Warren’s run, she generally avoided criticizing Sanders, though the two suffered a notable chill after Sanders denied having privately told Warren that a woman couldn’t win the White House in 2020. Several former Democratic presidential nominees have meanwhile announced their endorsement for Biden, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

