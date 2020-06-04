Florida Cop Put on Leave After Kneeling on Black Man’s Neck, Says Report
A Florida police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a cell phone video showed the cop kneeling on a black man’s neck during an arrest back in May, according to CNN. Patrick Carroll, who was arrested on a domestic violence/battery charge, can reportedly be heard in the video shouting “why am I being arrested?” as the officer pushes down on his neck with his knee. “As I'm yelling, and asking, why am I being detained, he started putting his knee on my neck,” Carroll said in an interview with CNN affiliate WFTS. CNN reports that the police incident sheet said: “Minor force was used to escort subject to the ground and secure him long enough for him to calm down.” The Sarasota Police Department said that, after a review of several videos, Chief Bernadette DiPino initiated a formal investigation. The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave. Carroll reportedly did not seek medical attention or formally complain following the May 18 incident.