    Florida Cop Put on Leave After Kneeling on Black Man’s Neck, Says Report

    TIME FOR CHANGE

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Sarasota Police Department

    A Florida police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a cell phone video showed the cop kneeling on a black man’s neck during an arrest back in May, according to CNN. Patrick Carroll, who was arrested on a domestic violence/battery charge, can reportedly be heard in the video shouting “why am I being arrested?” as the officer pushes down on his neck with his knee. “As I'm yelling, and asking, why am I being detained, he started putting his knee on my neck,” Carroll said in an interview with CNN affiliate WFTS. CNN reports that the police incident sheet said: “Minor force was used to escort subject to the ground and secure him long enough for him to calm down.” The Sarasota Police Department said that, after a review of several videos, Chief Bernadette DiPino initiated a formal investigation. The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave. Carroll reportedly did not seek medical attention or formally complain following the May 18 incident.

    Read it at CNN