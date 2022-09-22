Saskatchewan Stabbing Suspect Died From Drug Overdose: Report
‘MEDICAL DISTRESS’
The main suspect in a stabbing spree that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan died from a drug overdose while in police custody, according to a report. Myles Sanderson died after ingesting drugs shortly after his arrest on Sept. 7 at the end of a four-day manhunt, Global News reports. Authorities had previously only revealed that Sanderson had gone into “medical distress” after police took down his vehicle, though sources close to the manhunt told The Daily Beast they suspected Sanderson had died by suicide. He was accused along with his brother, Damien Sanderson, of the stabbings at 13 different locations across the province on Sept. 4. Damien was found dead with multiple injuries on the day after the rampage.