Ex-Parkland Deputy Scot Peterson Freed From Jail After Judge Slashes Bond

Former Broward County, Florida, sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson was freed from jail Thursday after a judge slashed his bond by more than half. Peterson was charged with child neglect on Tuesday for his “lack of response” during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead. The judge dropped Peterson’s $102,000 bail down to $39,500, and modified the terms of his pre-trial release so that he no longer is required to wear a GPS tracking device and can return to his home in North Carolina. The judge also ruled that Peterson is not allowed to work around children. Peterson was the closest deputy to the gunman during the Valentine’s Day massacre, but failed to enter the building against police protocol. He now faces 11 charges for failing to confront the Parkland shooter. The charges include seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury.