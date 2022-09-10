Scottish Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Death Caused by Toxic Chemical
RIP
Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh’s cause of death has been revealed as an accident caused by inhalation of chloroethane. The beloved Scottish singer was found dead at age 41 in his Minnesota apartment last month. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that his death was an accident caused by “toxic effects of chloroethane” that led to his suffocation. A statement issued by singer’s family said the police found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances.” Chloroethane, which is also commonly referred to as "ethyl chloride," is commonly used to induce anesthesia in a medical setting. Ethyl chloride is flammable and narcotic, though, and is also toxic when over-consumed. In 2001, Danesh grew popular thanks to a cover of Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time” on the reality show Popstars, going on to make it to the final three on American Idol’s sister series Pop Idol.