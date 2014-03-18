Search of MH370 Pilots Fruitless

CHEAT SHEET
A search of the computers of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370's pilot and co-pilot, along with their emails and a in-home flight simulator have turned up nothing, CNN reports, citing U.S. officials. Last night, it was reported that the plane's fateful turn away from Beijing was entered into the plane’s cockpit computer system. It appears seven or eight keystrokes on the plane’s flight management system, a knee-high computer on a pedestal between the captain and first officer, caused the plane to change paths, rather than someone manually operating the controls. U.S. officials said whoever reprogrammed the computer would have to be familiar with the Boeing, like the pilots themselves.