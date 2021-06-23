Seattle Researcher Says He Uncovered 13 Deleted COVID-19 Sequences
The investigation into how COVID-19 was formed has no conclusive answer yet, but a Seattle researcher is raising questions after he says he uncovered previously deleted virus sequences collected by Wuhan University scientists. Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said in a new report that he found 13 sequences of the virus on Google Cloud after they had apparently been deleted from the Sequence Read Archive, a public repository for DNA sequencing data managed by the National Library of Medicine, The New York Times reports. Bloom said he had discovered the sequences while compiling data on coronaviruses.
In his research, he discovered 241 sequences of the virus gone without explanation, he said. He then reworked the Google Cloud file names on some of the other sequences he found shared and, through that, managed to recover 13 of the sequences. Bloom now believes those were intentionally removed, writing in his paper that it “seems likely that the sequences were deleted to obscure their existence.” Other scientists remain skeptical, especially as Bloom's study has not been peer-reviewed. “I don’t really understand how this points to a cover-up,” said Stephen Goldstein, a virologist at the University of Utah, who said the non-deleted sequences have been publicly available for over a year.