Katie Britt Used Sex Trafficking Story Multiple Times This Year: Report
AD NAUSEUM
Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) used a graphic tale of sex trafficking and rape to bash President Joe Biden’s immigration policies in the GOP’s official response to his State of the Union address last week, only for it to be quickly revealed that the story actually took place during George W. Bush’s administration. But it turns out that Britt really, really likes that particular anecdote; so much so that she’s brought it up at least five separate times in the last year, according to an analysis by NBC News. The network reported Wednesday that the Alabama senator has invoked Jacinto Romero’s ordeal in connection to Biden at press conferences and during cable news interviews. Though she has never directly named Romero, a spokesperson for Britt’s office previously confirmed that she had been talking about her in the SOTU rebuttal. Romero told CNN on Tuesday that she felt Britt had misrepresented her experience. In a statement, Britt didn’t directly respond to NBC News’ request for comment about her repeated distortions, instead saying that it was “past time for the media to stop covering for Joe Biden’s re-election campaign and start talking about the immense, very real human suffering that’s occurring right now under his policies.”