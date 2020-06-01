Sen. Tom Cotton Urges Trump to Deploy Military Amid National Protests
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AZ) on Monday urged President Donald Trump to deploy active-duty military personnel to cities in the wake of nationwide protests for George Floyd. “The president should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces to these cities to support local law enforcement and ensure this violence ends tonight," Cotton tweeted Monday. In a follow-up tweet, Cotton stated that the “anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight,” adding that “if local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.”
A member of Cotton’s team said that as of Monday morning, the Republican senator has not spoken about the issue with the Trump administration. On Sunday, Trump claimed that the U.S. government will designate the far-left group Antifa as a terrorist organization after the president blamed them for riots across the country.