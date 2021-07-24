Senior FBI Official Slammed for Romance With Underling: Report

CHEAT SHEET
In a blow to the FBI’s reputation and morale, a top official was found to have violated bureau policies in carrying on a romance with an underling. The Washington Post says that Assistant Director Jill Tyson is accused of failing to report the relationship, taking part in a personnel decision regarding the person, and allowing it to “disrupt the workplace.” She is not accused of any sexual harassment and is no longer working directly with the person. It’s not clear what repercussions Tyson, a former prosecutor who is one of the few women in a top role, could face as a result of the inspector general’s investigation into her conduct.